B Praak's Newborn Baby Dies At The Time Of Birth, Singer Shares An Emotional Note

B Praak with his wife Meera. (courtesy: bpraak)

New Delhi: B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan lost their newborn baby at birth. The Teri Mitti singer recently shared the unfortunate news with his fans on his Instagram handle. He wrote an emotional note that read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents.We we would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera & B Praak".

Soon after B Praak shared the post, his industry friends offered their condolences in the comment section. Karan Johar wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with both of you," Neeti Mohan wrote, "Prayers for you guys," Lisa Mishra wrote, Oh god. I am so deeply sorry for your loss, brother. Keeping you both in my prayers and wishing good health for Meera I cannot imagine how you both must be feeling right now," and Punjabi singer Ammy Virk wrote, "Waheguru waheguru waheguru...Waheguru mehar karan poore parwaar te".

Here have a look:

In April, B Praak and Meera Bachan announced that they are expecting their second child this summer. He shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime#summer2022." Check out the post below:

B Praak and Meera Bachan got married in 2019, and in 2020 they welcomed their first child Adabb Bachan.

On the work front, B Praak has lent his voice to several hit Bollywood songs such as Teri Mitti (Kesari), Maana Dil (Good Newwz), Ranjha (Shershaah), Saare Bolo Bewafa (Bachchhan Paandey) and many more.