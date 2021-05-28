'Another Day, Another Makeover' Of Twinkle Khanna By The Usual Suspect

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna )

Twinkle Khanna's social media feed is pure delight. From candid confessions to witty captions, the author is absolutely honest about her life and its unique challenges. The former actress, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar, often shares heartwarming posts about her interactions with her son, Aarav, and daughter Nitara. Her recent upload about getting a makeover from Nitara amidst the COVID-19 lockdown tops the list of such wholesome pictures. In the photo, Twinkle is seen with overdrawn eyebrows shaped to form a unibrow, black stains on her cheeks and blush applied -- a little too generously-- on her cheeks and nose.

“Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist!” she wrote. Twinkle's hilarious look had quite a few fans on Instagram. Her colleagues joined in on the fun and said that the 47-year-old looks lovely and applauded Nitara. For instance, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Very Kahloesque of her!” referring to renowned Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Writer Tahira Kashyap, too, seemed to agree with this observation. She said, “The little one is a visionary! Giving Frieda vibes.” Pulling Twinkle's leg, actor Sikandar Kher said, “You stunner you,” to which Twinkle replied, “Yes I know. No paper bags required.”

Several Instagram followers also felt that the makeover was a testament to Nitara's eye for art. One user said, “She's ahead of her times. Unibrow rocks.” Another fan wrote, “Lovely art. She made your face a source of laughter and happiness, which is valuable.”

Recently, the Pyjamas Are Forgiving author shared a post that featured her daughter standing in the balcony amidst plants, wearing a mask. In the caption, she appreciated children across the world for adapting to the ‘new normal'. “The new normal: The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here,” it read.

Twinkle is the eldest daughter of legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and his wife, actress Dimple Kapadia. Following a short career in acting, Twinkle married Akshay Kumar in 2001.