You Introduced Me To 80s Hit Funky Town: Farhan Akhtar Mourns Family Retainer

Farhan Akhtar, on Tuesday, shared an emotional post for a family retainer who died recently. The actor posted a photo of the staff member, who was very close to him, and mourned him with these words: "Dear Ramu, you have been part of our family before I was born and my childhood is peppered with memories of time spent in your care, most vividly of you taking us to school, playing Atari, going to Bandra fair and you being the person who introduced me to the Disco 80 smash hit Funky Town!" In his note, Farhan added: "You were always smiling, just like in this picture. From the first time I remember seeing you to 4 decades later when we last met. Thank you for the years of love you have given us all. We are lucky to have had you grace our lives. Rest in peace."

Farhan Akhtar's sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, dropped a heart emoji for the house help in the comments section of his post. Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. He has starred in films like Wazir, Rock On! Luck By Chance, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others. His next release is sports drama Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will be co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and it will also feature Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.

Farhan Akhtar is currently dating Shibani Dandekar. He was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. The duo officially ended their marriage in April 2017.