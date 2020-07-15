9 Years Of ZNMD: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol And Farhan Akhtar Would 'Love' To Make Zoya Akhtar's Film Dobara

Zoya Akhtar shared this memory from the film. (courtesy: zoieakhtar)

As Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocked 9 years on Wednesday, the film's director shared a BTS picture of herself along with the film's lead actors Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar on her Instagram profile. She summed up the post in these four words: "Think we got it." In the comments section, nostalgic ZNMD stars left comments. Abhay Deol wrote: "Uff! I'd make this film all over again just to be back on set." Hrithik Roshan, the film's other lead, wrote: "Things that make you wanna shout out 'I love you guys.' Truly the best times ever." Farhan left this comment on sister Zoya's post: "Miss this shoot so much."

Farhan Akhtar, who starred in the film as Imraan Qureshi, shared a post on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Miss this shoot. Miss the crew. Miss their madness. Forever grateful to the universe for the experience of this film and for the love you continue to show it. Big hug. #9YearsOfZNMD." Katrina Kaif, who starred as the adventurous Laila in the film, wrote: "The best," in the comments section, adding a heart emoticon.

The film followed the lives of three friends, who reunited during a road trip in Spain and ended up discovering themselves during the adventurous journey. The film redefined friendship goals and proved that road trip plans do work out (sometimes). Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also featured Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. The film emerged as a hit at the box office.