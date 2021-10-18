You Can Take 'Trainer' Shahid Kapoor Home Only If You Are Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor )

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor know how to maintain balance between vacations and workouts. The couple, who are currently chilling in the Maldives, are making sure they complete their daily quota of fitness routines even on holiday. How do we know this? Thanks to Mira Rajput's Instagram stories, which have also glimpse of her "trainer" Shahid Kapoor. On Monday evening, Mira shared a photo of herself and her husband posing by the pool and she romantically captioned it: "Can I take the trainer home" and added a rather personal emoji for Shahid Kapoor. See Mira Rajput's Instagram story here:

Mira Rajput is a "beach bum" and her latest post on Instagram proves it.

Earlier in the day, Mira Rajput shared stunning pictures of herself from her vacation. Check them out here:

On Sunday, Mira Rajput shared a video of herself performing yoga on the beach and wrote: "Flow. Yoga doesn't have to be perfect. It needn't be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It's about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn't need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for. Sometimes I like to go with the flow, and figure out my own set of movements often staying in them for what FEELS good. It's that connection and the intuition, that helps one to heal. This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised. We hear about saluting the Sun, but this time I felt the energy. Bare feet, grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves. Somewhere, in between inhale and exhale, you'll find yourself. This is Yoga."

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut in a series directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. He will next be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version. In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a cricket enthusiast whose dream to join the Indian cricket team is fulfilled when he is in his 40s. The film will hit cinemas on December 31 this year.