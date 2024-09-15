“You Are My Everything And More”: Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Daughter Riddhima Kapoor

Happy Birthday, Riddhima Kapoor. The entrepreneur turns 44 today, September 15. To mark the special day, her mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. The video shows Riddhima cutting two cakes – one chocolate and the other a beautifully decorated vanilla floral cake. She was joined by her husband, businessman Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara Sahni. After cutting the cakes, Riddhima fed a slice to her husband. Neetu Kapoor captioned the post, “Happy birthday my love you are my everything and more !!! love n blessing.”

Responding to the post, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Love u mom,” and dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Ayesha Shroff said, “Happy birthday gorgeous!!” Archana Puran Singh chimed in, saying, “Happyyyyyy birthday Riddhima Kapoor! Lots and lots of love n hugs darling.” Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia commented, “Happppppppy birthday Ridzzzzzzzzz.” Celebrated copywriter Freddy Birdy posted some red hearts. Many others followed suit.

Neetu Kapoor also posted a picture of her daughter in her Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday my love you are everything n more love you more than you can imagine,” read the text attached to the post.

Riddhima Kapoor is the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The couple also has a son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The birthday girl also shared a snap from her celebrations. In the photo, she is seen standing beside her cake, which featured the message, "Happy Birthday Riddhima." The side note read, “Just here for my birthday cake.”

Neetu Kapoor never misses a chance to shower love on her darling daughter. Back in January, when Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, the veteran actress shared a video of the couple. In the clip, they can be seen dancing together. In her wish, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “My loves happy 18 years my world is so beautiful with both of you.”

Riddhima Kapoor will soon be seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla will also be a part of the series.