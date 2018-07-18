Yes, That's Shah Rukh Khan In Juhi Chawla's Epic Throwback Pic

Juhi Chawla shared this picture with Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: iamjuhichawla)

Highlights "Sweet memories on and off screen," Juhi wrote "Was one of my favourite Bollywood films while growing up," a user wrote Shah Rukh Khan has starred with Juhi Chawla in several films

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's Yes Boss completes 21 years today and to celebrate the day, the actress shared an epic throwback picture (a collage). One of them is a still from the film's famous song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon and in the other, SRK, umm... wait. Is that him? Yes, it's Shah Rukh Khan in the frame with Juhi Chawla. He is seen sporting a different look, with long hair and accessories. "21 years to Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon. Sweet memories on and off screen. 21 years to Yes Boss today," Juhi captioned the post. "That's one of my favourite songs" and "This was one of my favourite Bollywood films while growing up" are some of the comments posted on SRK and Juhi's picture.



Take a look:





Shah Rukh Khan has starred with Juhi Chawla in several films, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Duplicate and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. They also co-own an Indian Premier League (IPL) team named Kolkata Knight Riders.



Last year, Juhi Chawla had shared a picture with SRK's daughter Suhana and wrote, "So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana."





Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla will share the screen space this year in, in which the actress stars in a cameo. Meanwhile, she will co-star with Sonam and Anil Kapoor in, starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2018. The Aanand L Rai-directed film releases this December.