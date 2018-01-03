Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress On Quitting Show: "Don't Want To Stand Still In Crowd" Priyanka Udhwani said: "As an actress, I wish to perform. I don't want to just join the crowd and stand still"

Actress Priyanka Udhwani has quit popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is looking forward to do something new. "The time has come to say goodbye to my show. I got to learn so many things from the talented people of the show," Priyanka, who joined the show in 2014, said in a statement to news agency IANS. Priyanka played the role of Karishma Singhania, aunt of the show's lead character Naira. Priyanka said she quit the show because she didn't want to stand still in crowd. "As an actress, I wish to perform. I don't want to just join the crowd and stand still. I think nothing was left for me in the show. The story has now shifted to the other family," she said."Even Anshul Pandey, who played my husband, has left the show. I continued for a while as I am emotionally attached to it. But it's high time to look forward to something new," Priyanka told IANS adding, "I want to do lead roles or play a very strong character in a show."The current track ofrevolves around Naira and Kartik, played by real life couple Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.made actress Hina Khan a household name, in which she featured from 2009 to 2016. Hina's character Akshara was written off when she decided to quit the show. After quitting the show Hina participated in reality showand is currently participating in Bigg Boss 11 (With IANS inputs)