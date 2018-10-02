Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Neeru Agarwal Dies. Divyanka Tripathi And Karan Patel Post Tributes

Divyanka Tripathi shared this photo with Neeru Agarwal (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Be good wherever you are. You will be missed: Divyanka Neeru Agarwal reportedly collapsed in her bathroom Aly Goni also mourned her death

TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel posted emotional tributes for their Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Neeru Agarwal who died on Tuesday. Neeru Agarwal played Neelu, a domestic help on the show. "When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations... about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day," read an excerpt from Divyanka's post. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is headlined by Divyanka. She plays the protagonist Ishita while Karan stars opposite her as Raman Bhalla.

Divyanka also posted a picture with Neeru Agarwal and added, "I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. You will be missed."

"Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May her soul rest in peace. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will never be the same! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers," read Karan Patel's tribute.

According to an India Today report, Neeru Agarwal collapsed in her bathroom in the morning and died before she could be taken to the hospital. She was also suffering from fever for some days. Neeru Agarwal is survived by her husband and three children.

Actor Aly Goni, who plays Karan's brother also mourned Neeru Agarwal's death.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the top-rated shows on television. Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, Ruhanika Dhawan, Krishna Mukherjee are also a part of the show.