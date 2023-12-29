Recap 2023: Kiara-Sidharth To Parineeti-Raghav, The Big Fat Celeb Wedding Roundup

Glimpses of this year's celeb weddings. (courtesy: parineetichopra,kiaraaliaadvani)

There is nothing quite like a celebrity wedding. Be it the magical decor or the dazzling attire, they are almost always picture-perfect. The year 2023 saw some big fat Bollywood weddings. From adding a modern touch to kaleras and mehendi designs to pastel colours ruling the bridal palette, the stars redefined shaadi goals. From Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to Mahira Khan's dreamy album with her “Shehzada” Salim, let us revisit some of the cutest celebrity marriages of the season. Of course, you can take inspiration from them for the wedding season.

1. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty married her long-time beau, India cricketer KL Rahul, in an intimate ceremony on January 23. The wedding took place at Athiya's father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

2. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her “ocean of calm” actor Satyadeep Misra's wedding was an intimate one, with only families in attendance. The ceremony took place on January 27.

3. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The two made our hearts skip a beat with their adorable wedding album. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani picked a dialogue from their film Shershaah to announce the union. “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai,” the couple said in their first Instagram post as Mr and Mrs. They got married on February 7 at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

4.Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak picked Goa for his destination wedding. Abhishek and Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka sealed their union on February 9.

5. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Actress Swara Bhasker surprised her fans and industry colleagues with the news of her marriage to activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad on February 16. Sharing a montage on how they met, Swara wrote, "Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It's chaotic but it's yours!"

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours! ♥️✨???? pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

6. Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray

The wedding of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray was a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan to Suniel Shetty, the who's who of Bollywood came under one roof to bless the newlyweds. They got married on March 16.

7. Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi, 57, surprised fans with the news of his marriage to Rupali Barua. The actor, in a video, said, "I met Rupali Barua. We started chatting, then met a year back. We felt something interesting about each other and thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives." The actor shared the happy news on March 27.

8.Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani

Sonnalli Seygall, in her pastel pink lehenga, looked the prettiest on her big day. Sonnalli and long-time beau Ashesh Sajnani's Anand Karaj ceremony took place on June 7.



9.Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol, the grandson of legendary actor Dharmendra, and his long-term girlfriend Drisha Acharya started a new chapter in their lives in the presence of family and friends. The dreamy ceremony took place in Mumbai on June 18. It was a grand affair for Bollywood fans as the entire Deol family gathered to bless the newlyweds. A picture featuring Karan and Acharya seeking blessings from Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur (his first wife) was among the top trends. Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife and the mother of the groom, also made a rare public appearance.

10.Ruhaan Kapoor And Manukriti Pahwa

Ruhaan Kapoor, son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, got married to actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa's daughter Manukriti Pahwa on August 28. Ruhaan's brother Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were part of the happy occasion.

11. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's special day was magical. Be it the pre-wedding fun games or Parineeti's customised veil, the album was all things beautiful. The couple sealed their union on September 25 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

12. Mahira Khan and Salim

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan exchanged vows with her “Shehzada” Salim Karim on October 1. Mahira walked the aisle with son Azlan by her side.

13.Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi jetted off to Italy for their happily ever after. The ceremony took place on November 2. The actors, who had been dating for a few years, got engaged in June this year. The entire family – Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Nagendra Babu and Niharika Konidela – joined the festivities.

14. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai

Actress Amala Paul and her boyfriend Jagat Desai got married in a Lavender-themed wedding on November 5. The festivities took place in Kochi, Kerala. The couple, in a joint statement, announced, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.”

15.Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty

Kahaani actor Parambrata Chatterjee and his girlfriend Piya Chakraborty's wedding took place on November 27. It was a simple and intimate celebration.

16.Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29. The ceremony, which took place as per Meitei rituals, was attended by families and close friends. The couple, later, hosted a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai. At the time of announcing their wedding, the couple said, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends.”

17. Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagg

Malvika Raaj, who played the role of little Poo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, got married to Pranav Bagga in a dreamy ceremony. The wedding took place in Goa on November 30.

18. Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

Dancer-actress Mukti Mohan and Animal actor Kunal Thakur started a new chapter in their lives on December 10. Mukti looked the prettiest in her off-white lehenga with golden zari embroidery. Kunal complemented his bride by picking a finely tailored sherwani.

19. Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan

Actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan and make-up artist Shura Khan's nikah was held on December 24. The celebration took place at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai house. Arbaaz's son Arhaan, brothers – Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, sister Alvira Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri, parents – Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and Helen were also part of the ceremony.

20.Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob

Tanuj, who is veteran actress Rati Agnihotri's son, married Taniya Jacob on December 26 in a big fat ceremony.

21.Swini Khara and Urvish Desai

Swini Khara, known for her role in Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu's Cheeni Kum, married her fiance Urvish Desai on December 27. The wedding took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

So, which celebrity wedding was your favourite?