Actor Ashish Vidyarthi On Getting Married At 57: 'Age Doesn't Matter'

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who got married at the age of 57, in a new Instagram video, shared life updates. He opened up about his marriage to Rupali Barua, divorce with ex-wife and more. Speaking about how he met his wife Rupali Barua, the actor said in a video, "I met Rupali Barua. We started chatting, then met a year back. We felt something interesting about each other and thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives," he said in the video.

In the video, he also opened up about his previous marriage to Rajoshi Barua, with whom he has a son named Arth. He said in the video, "All of us want to be happy. So, about 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married, and it was a great one. We had Arth who is now is now 22, and he's working. But, for the last two years, after this beautiful phase, Piloo and I felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. Yes, we tried our best to sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want, right?"

He added in the video, "We both sat down together and talked about it and said that we will do it harmoniously. If we can't walk together harmoniously, let's walk separately but remain frank. And, that's what we did, with grace and a degree of ease, we parted ways. But, I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally got the word out in the universe."

Ashish Vidyarthi has featured in films across languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali. His film credits include 1942: A Love Story, Baazi, Jeet, Mrityudaata, Arjun Pandit, Major Saab, Soldier, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jaanwar, Vaastav: The Reality, Joru Ka Ghulam, Refugee, Jodi No.1 and Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta to name a few.