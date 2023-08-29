Onam 2023: Inside Ashish Vidyarthi And Wife Rupali Barua's First Harvest Festival After Marriage

Images shared on Instagram.(courtesy: ashishvidyarthi1)

Hey folks, it's Onam Day and on this occasion, actor Ashish Vidyarthi took his new wife Rupali Barua to his hometown in Kerala. The duo celebrated their first Onam after wedding with much pomp and galore. On Tuesday, the Ziddi actor dropped a video, featuring himself and his wife in their festive best. Alongside the video, the actor, in the caption explained the importance of the day. He wrote, "Amidst the melody of Onavillu, the Pookalam flower arrangement welcomes ever so brightly... the aroma of sadhya beckons fond memories. Onam promises a world painted with shades of joy, prosperity, and boundless affection. Let the legacy of our beloved King Mahabali serve as a beacon, illuminating our path towards righteousness and benevolence. On this divine occasion, the entire team of Avid Miner Family, Rupali, and I extend our warmest wishes.... Onashamsakal to you and your dear ones."

Ashish Vidyarthi was however, not the only actor who celebrated the day. Beyond The Clouds actress Malavika Mohanan, Dulquer Salmaan and others also marked the day in their own special way.

Malavika Mohanan captioned her Onam album, "Wishing everyone a very Happy and love filled Onam! (Pic 1 and pic 10 are the yin and yang of my personality)." Thanking her make-up artists, hairstylist and team, she wrote, "Lots of love to for this lovely evening of dress up and 'pookalam'."

While Dulquer Salmaan's caption read, “Cannot wait to bring you all the exciting projects I have lined up for the coming year! Wishing you all the most joyous Onam filled with love, peace, health and prosperity.”

Ashish Vidyarthi, 57, married Rupali Barua, who is an Assam-based fashion entrepreneur. After their news of marriage surfaced online, Ashish Vidyarthi received love as well as backlash from the Internet. Addressing his marriage at 57, the actor said in a video-post on Instagram, "I met Rupali Barua. We started chatting, then met a year back. We felt something interesting about each other and thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives."

Ashish Vidyarthi is known for his performances in movies like 1942: A Love Story, Baazi, Jeet, Mrityudaata, Arjun Pandit, Major Saab, to name a few.