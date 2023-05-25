Viral: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 60, Marries Rupali Barua. See Pics

Ashish Vidyarthi with wife. (courtesy: theaxomiyapage)

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 60, got married to Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata recently and pictures from his wedding festivities are trending a great deal on social media. The photos from the intimate ceremony have been curated by several Bollywood fan pages. In the pictures, Ashish Vidyarthi and wife Rupali Barua can be seen twinning in traditional white outfits as they smile with all their hearts. Speaking to ETimes about his decision to get married, the veteran actor said, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening."

See the viral pictures here:

When asked how did he meet Rupali, Ashish Vidyarthi told ETimes, "We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair." He was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi.

Ashish Vidyarthi has featured in films across languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali. His film credits include 1942: A Love Story, Baazi, Jeet, Mrityudaata, Arjun Pandit, Major Saab, Soldier, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jaanwar, Vaastav: The Reality, Joru Ka Ghulam, Refugee, Jodi No.1 and Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta to name a few.