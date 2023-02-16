'Found Friendship First, Then Each Other': Actor Swara Bhasker Is Married

Swara BHaskarmet on the stage during a protest in January 2020

Actor Swara Bhasker today announced her marriage to activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad with a video on social media.

"Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It's chaotic but it's yours!" Swara Bhasker posted.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

The 34-year-old actor shared a montage of photos and video clips that captured her love story, playing out against the backdrop of anti-citizenship law protests in Delhi where she met Fahad Ahmad.

The video begins with a short introduction of the couple.

"Asking questions to my government is my most patriotic act," says Fahad Ahmad, introduced as a political activist. Swara Bhasker describes herself as "actor, Twitter pest".

The two met on the stage during a protest in January 2020 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), widely criticised as a discriminatory law that makes religion a factor for nationality and seeks to fast-track citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before 2015.

The meeting video is followed by snapshots of relationship milestones like their "First Selfie" and the "cat that brought us together".

The couple submitted their court papers on January 6. Clips of the court wedding and family photos fade into the caption: "Towards Forever".

The actor's timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Last month, the actor had hinted at her relationship with an Insta post in which the man's face was not visible.