'Yay! He Called Me A Film Star': Abhishek Bachchan's Reaction To Trolls Is Sarcasm Goals, No?

Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyan hits screens on September 7 (courtesy bachchan)

Highlights A Twitter user attempted to troll Abhishek Bachchan recently The junior Bachchan handled it with ease "Yay, he called me a film star!" he tweeted

Abhishek Bachchan is single-handedly destroying trolls on Twitter. On Tuesday evening, the actor spotted a few attempts to mock him on Twitter as someone not worthy to be in the league of actors previously cast in Anurag Kashyap's films. The junior Bachchan dealt with them with so much calm and oh, sarcasm too. Mr Kashyap tweeted to announce that his upcoming film with Abhishek - Manmarziyan - will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, when an user wrote: "From KK Menon to John Abraham to Abhay Deol to Manoj Bajpayee to Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Ronit Roy to Vicky Kaushal... All great choices. But *** Abhishek Bachchan? Are you suffering from KJo syndrome? It's all about loving the film stars?"

In a sarcasm-laden tweet, the 42-year-old actor wrote: "Yay! He called me a film star," over which Abhishek and his friends also had a good laugh on the conversation thread. Meanwhile, the hater resurfaced to clarify: "I meant 'son of film star'. KJo ke friend circle me aane se choices bhi KJo type ho gayi hai... Ranbir, Abhishek... what next? Tusshar Kapoor?" This time, Abhishek's tone appeared to be rather firm as he tweeted: "Oh... you "meant"... Chalo, I'll consider it a Freudian slip. And BTW Tusshar would be a great choice."

From K.K.Menon to John Abraham to Abhay deol to Manoj Bajpayee to Nawazuddin sidaqi to Ronit roy to Vicky kaushal...All Great choices. But wtf Abhishek bacchan ? r u suffering from https://t.co/SNng8uqYBR syndrom? Its all about loving the film stars?? — Neil Kamal (@sabbathatlast) July 24, 2018

Oh... You "meant"... Chalo, I'll consider it a Freudian slip.

And BTW @TusshKapoor would be a great choice. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 24, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan is one of Twitter's favourite actors when it comes to trolling celebrities. He is often at the receiving end of offensive tweets citing the lack of successful movies on his resume. On Tuesday evening, another Twitter follower appeared to enquire about the finances behind his recently concluded family vacation when Abhishek set the record straight with this tweet: "Sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them." Abhishek co-owns the football team Chennaiyin Football Club with MS Dhoni and Vita Dani.

Because, sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 24, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan recently condemned and dismissed a report about an alleged fight with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The "made-up a false story" on a web-portal, which was taken down soon after his tweet, said Aishwarya did not let Abhishek take daughter Aaradhya's hand while walking out of the airport.

With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 23, 2018

Earlier in May, Abhishek was termed "useless" by an online misnomer, to whom he said: "Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I'll be impressed." In April, he was criticised for living with his parents when he tweeted to say: "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember Abhishek Bachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!"

Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I'll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don't think you'll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don't worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyan hits screens on September 21.