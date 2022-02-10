Yami Gautam's A Thursday Trailer Left Husband Aditya Dhar "Scared Of Sharing Home" - See His ROFL Post

After watching the trailer of Yami Gautam's A Thursday, husband Aditya Dhar says, "suddenly scared of sharing a home with you"

Yami Gautam from A Thursday (Courtesy: yamigautam)

  • The trailer of Yami Gautam's A Thursday released today
  • Yami's husband Aditya Dhar has now reacted to the trailer
  • Yami is playing a kidnapper in A Thursday
The trailer of Yami Gautam's upcoming movie A Thursday released today and her acting has left fans excited for the film. All are seen praising Yami and her husband Aditya Dhar also did the same but with a twist. After watching the trailer, Aditya tweeted, "Suddenly scared of sharing a home with you @yamigautam Congratulations @behzu @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @pashanjal @NehaDhupia @DisneyPlusHS and the entire team of A Thursday. Can't wait!" Yami reposted the tweet and wrote, "Hahaha !!! Nothing to be scared of... see you at home soon." Yami Gautam will be seen in the role of a kidnapper in A Thursday. The film also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Karanvir Sharma.

Check out Aditya Dhar's reaction to Yami Gautam's A Thursday:

Yami Gautam plays Naina Jaiswal, a school teacher, in A Thursday, who takes 16 kids as hostages. The film has been directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by RSVP movies. It is a suspense drama. Sharing the trailer of the film, Yami wrote, "What can one play school teacher do in one day? Well, I'm about to shake the entire nation. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #AThursdayOnHotstar."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The two got married in June 2021. Sharing the photo from their wedding, Aditya and Yami had written, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. We celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

After A Thursday,Yami Gautam will be seen in Ajith Kumar's Valimai and Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2.

