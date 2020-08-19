World Photography Day 2020: What Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol And Other Stars Posted

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabbhbachchan)

Social media is bombarded with photographs and why shouldn't it be? It's World Photography Day, after all. To mark the occasion, several Bollywood stars shared perfect pictures on their respective social media handles. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared an early post on Instagram. In the picture shared by Big B, he can be seen surrounded by multiple cameras. He accompanied his post with a caption that read: "World photography day. August 19. Actors beware. They can replace your face with technology now." Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Dia Mirza and many other Bollywood stars shared posts on social media.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Meanwhile, Kajol shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram and she wrote in her caption: "Cheers to the art of adding magic to a moment. Happy World Photography Day." This is what she posted.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar posted these pictures:

Dia Mirza's post was a perfect mix of stunning visuals and a beautifully written caption. "What I love the most about photography is how you can truly capture a thousand words or emotions in one image. Here, I relive some of my favourite memories which showcase the beauty of everything between the earth and the skies. Perspectives are shaped by the stories images tell. A few of my favourite images clicked by me," she wrote.

Posting a series of images from Corbett Tiger Reserve, Randeep Hooda wrote: "Humans rant, not Cormorants. Frame - swipe left for the framer."

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote: "The eternal pursuit of happiness (even during these unprecedented times of COVID-19 ) Happy World Photography Day! Do what you love, love what you do."

How did you celebrate World Photography Day this year?