World Photography Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju, Sundar Pichai Pick Their Favourite Frame-Worthy Moments

World Photography Day: The origin of the day can be traced back to 1837 in France.

In this era of digital advancement, where virtually every hand holds a mobile camera, photography has ingrained itself as an integral aspect of our existence.

People utilize this medium in a multitude of ways, ranging from capturing selfies to recording significant events. Photography stands as an art form that can be profoundly intimate while also effectively conveying ideas to the public in a straightforward fashion.

The timeless saying "a picture is worth a thousand words" still holds true in the present day, and this saying could very well encapsulate the core idea behind World Photography Day.

This day is celebrated annually on August 19 and has photography enthusiasts come together across the world to celebrate the art of taking photographs.

This World Photography Day, numerous celebrities, politicians, and organizations shared exquisite images with their followers, providing insights into the ideas and emotions that these images convey.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared an image of himself clicking a picture through his mobile camera with a caption that reads, "Keep your eyes open, but focus only on what is important. Extending my best wishes on #WorldPhotographyDay! Take photographs of objects and places that are beautiful and valuable; also capture those moments that are fleeting and transient."

The chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google, Sundar Pichai, shared a post on Instagram that contained several beautiful photos from Googlers around the world.

"These #TeamPixel photos from Googlers around the world make me want to get out and take some pictures for World Photography Day. Thanks to Evan, Harika, Lavanya, Benjamin, Yegor, Nikhil, Bryant, Stephan, and Miguel," he wrote in the caption.

The northern command of the Indian Army shared an image of Lieutenant General AAK Niazi of the Pakistan Army signing the Instrument of Surrender under the direction of Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora of the Indian Army. An event that ended the Bangladesh Liberation War and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Photography is a way to tell someone's story without using words.



Wildlife photography enthusiasts, photojournalists, fashion photographers, and even amateur shutterbugs celebrated this occasion with great enthusiasm. They united to exchange ideas and raise awareness about this significant day.