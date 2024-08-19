World Photography Day: Tips For Clicking Better Pictures On Smartphones

World Photography Day 2024: It is celebrated on August 19.

Photography is an art form that allows us to freeze and keep moments forever. A single image can evoke a variety of emotions and feelings, which can be relived with a quick gaze. World Photography Day, observed annually on August 19, celebrates these aspects of the art form.

On this day, here are some tips for clicking better pictures on smartphones:

Clean your camera lens

A dirty and smudged camera lens can mess up your pictures. Make sure your camera lens is clean. Use a soft microfiber cloth to wipe away fingerprints and grime.

Tap for focus

Tap on the screen of your phone to concentrate on a certain area. This can make your subject pop and seem sharp.

Gridlines

Enabling grid lines in your camera options. They help you take off-centre shots of your subjects, which adds interest and polishes your images.

Adjust the exposure

Although auto settings are practical, sometimes your phone may not set them correctly. Try manually adjusting the exposure by tapping and sliding to change the brightness of the screen. It will offer you better control, particularly in dimly lit areas.

Use natural light

Use natural light, whenever available. It is more gentle than the flash on your phone. The golden hour, which occurs in the early morning or late afternoon, is the best time to click pictures in natural light.

Skip zooming in

If your phone does not have a telephoto sensor, resist the impulse to zoom in. In a smartphone camera, zooming typically results in lost detail. You can move closer to your subject than zooming in