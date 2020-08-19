World Photography Day 2020: Chiranjeevi Asks Fans To Guess The Celeb In The First Pic He Clicked

World Photography Day 2020: Chiranjeevi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela )

Highlights Chiranjeevi shared a picture from his childhood

"First photo taken," he wrote in the caption

The photo features five kids standing in a row

On World Photography Day, south star Chiranjeevi delighted his fans with the first ever photo he clicked in his life and played a little guessing game with his Instafam. The actor, who earlier in the day had shared a picture of a vintage camera, posted a black and white photo of five kids standing in a row and wrote: "First photo taken." The rest of his caption, which he wrote in Telugu, roughly translates to: "The first photo I took... one of these five you know very well...let's just say." After Chiranjeevi asked his fans to spot the one kid among the five who grew up to become a celebrity, his fans flooded his post with comments saying that the star in the throwback picture is Chiranjeevi's brother actor Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan, who will turn 49 in September this year, is a Telugu superstar who has worked in films like Gabbar Singh, Balu and Tholi Prema.

Check out Chiranjeevi's post here:

On Wednesday, Chiranjeevi celebrated World Photography Day by sharing a black and white photo of an Agfa Click-III camera. In his caption, he shared that he clicked the first photo (the aforementioned picture) in his life with a similar camera.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's brother Nagendra Babu is also in the entertainment industry. He is an actor and a producer.

Chiranjeevi married Surekha, daughter of actor Allu Ramalingaiah, in 1980. The couple are parents to son Ram Charan, who is an actor, and two daughters - Sushmita and Sreeja. Chiranjeevi is also the uncle of actors Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Niharika and Sai Dharam Tej.

In terms of work, Chiranjeevi has worked in several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. He was last seen in the 2019 film Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. He will next be seen in Telugu film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva.