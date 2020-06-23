ICYMI: Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan In Priceless Vintage Pics

Ram Charan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Highlights Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan shared throwback pictures on Father's Day

Chiranjeevi's daughter also posted a blast from past to wish her father

One of the pictures features Chiranjeevi playing with tiny Ram Charan

We're past the day that prompted these adorable posts from Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, but it's never too late for treats like blasts from past. On Father's Day earlier this week, the south star and his son shared beautiful throwback pictures of themselves, which are now trending incessantly on social media. And we are not at all surprised because the vintage pictures are totally worth your attention. While Chiranjeevi picked a photo of his father holding little Ram Charan in his arms, the Magadheera actor shared two pictures to wish his father on the special occasion. In the first photo, a much, much younger version of Chiranjeevi can be seen playing with tiny Ram Charan while in the second, which is a recent photograph, the duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. "There is no need to define few bonds! Happy Father's Day!" Ram Charan captioned his post.

Chiranjeevi married Surekha, daughter of actor Allu Ramalingaiah, in 1980. Other than Ram Charan, the couple have two daughters - Sushmita and Sreeja. On Sunday, Sreeja Kalyan also shared a true blast from the past to wish the actor on Father's Day. She Instagrammed a black and white photograph from her childhood, in which Chiranjeevi can be seen sitting with little Ram Charan, Sreeja and Sushmita in a room. Sharing the throwback, Sreeja wrote: "To the biggest pillar of strength in my life, happy Father's Day. I love you too much!"

Chiranjeevi is also the uncle of actors Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Niharika and Sai Dharam Tej. He was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which he played the lead role.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, made his debut in acting with the 2007 Telugu film Chirutha. He has worked in several hits like Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and Zanjeer. He has also produced films such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No 150. Ram Charan's next project as an actor is RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.