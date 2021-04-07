World Health Day 2021: Vidya Balan Read Our Minds. See Her Post On Weight

Vidya Balan shared this image. (courtesy: balanvidya)

Highlights "Happy World Health Day," wrote Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan gave her message loud and clear

Vidya Balan often addresses topics like body positivity

Vidya Balan's social media posts are empowering in every sense and the latest one is a perfect example. On World Health Day, the 42-year-old actress chose the best set of words to make one thing crystal clear- "Your weight should be a part of your health and not its identity." The actress, who often talks about her ordeal with body shaming and has touched upon an array of topics like beauty standards for women, body positivity and more, wrote in her post: "People always turn around and tell me that your weight is equivalent to your health but your weight should be a part of your health and not its identity - Happy World Health Day."

Read Vidya Balan's post:

The actress has her own signature way of giving it back to trolls. Watch this video before you claim that the actress only wears Indian outfits. She wrote in her caption: "When people tell me I only wear Indian... Snap!"

The actress, in an interview with the Times Of India earlier this year, said, "For the longest time, I hated my body." She added, "My weight issue had become a national issue. I have always been a fat girl; I wouldn't say that I am at a stage where my fluctuating weight doesn't bother me anymore at all. But I have come a long way."

Vidya Balan, who made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film Parineeta, is best-known for featuring in movies such as The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Guru, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, among others. She was last seen in the Shakuntala Devi biopic.