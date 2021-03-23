Vidya Balan Took A Roll Call Of Her Team And Guess Who Was Absent?

Vidya Balan in a still from her video. (Image courtesy: balanvidya)

Vidya Balan just gave fans a glimpse of her Monday morning with a goofy video. The actress decided to don the teacher's hat as her team seemed a bit down. She did a roll call just like the school days. In the clip, Vidya called out everyone's name, they appeared in the frame and said "present" enthusiastically. The twist comes towards the end when someone calls out Vidya's name. The actress simply rolled her eyes and said, "Absent", exactly depicting how most of us feel on the first day of a week. "Monday morning roll call," reads the caption.

The 42-year-old is known for her distinct fashion sense and her Instagram timeline serves as an inspiration to many.

During a recent interview with The Times of India, Vidya talked about body shaming and said, "On the days I was under the pressure of looking my best, I would bloat up and I would be so angry and frustrated."

She added, "What happened is that I began to love and accept myself a little more each day and therefore, I became more acceptable to people. They began to shower me with love and accolades and appreciation and all of that."

The Padma Shri awardee was last seen in Shaan Vyas' short film, Natkhat. Vidya's next project is Amit Masurkar's Sherni. She plays a forest officer in the film.