This Sassy Video Is Vidya Balan's Response To Those Who Say She 'Only Wears Indian' Outfits

Let us start by saying that Vidya Balan is a queen in her own unique way of being a fashionista. There's no denying that Vidya Balan is particularly fond of traditional outfits but that should let one assume she cannot turn heads in a sequin dress. On Wednesday, Vidya Balan finally decided to address those who have something to say about her sartorial choices. So, she got a little creative on Instagram and came up with a super cool video. Set to the song Woman by BoA, Vidya can be seen strutting towards the camera in a yellow salwar kameez. What happens next, is an unexpected twist. She switches into a bodycon dress at the snap of fingers.

With her hair in retro waves and sporting scarlet lips, Vidya Balan is a sight to behold in green sequin. "When people tell me I only wear Indian... Snap!" she captioned her video. Here, take a look.

For those who follow Vidya Balan must know that she is partial towards sarees, flooding her social media feed with "Saree not sorry" posts. In her Instagram story recently, she wrote: "Put me in a saree and I'll pose." Here's a glimpse at her "saree and sharmana." Here's a walk through Vidya Balan's closet on Instagram:

In terms of work, Vidya Balan was last seen in Shakuntala Devi, a biopic on the legendary math genius. Vidya Balan will be next seen in Sherni, directed by Amit Masurkar. Vidya Balan will reportedly portray the role of a forest officer in the movie, the filming of which has been delayed because of the pandemic situation. The actress is best known for starring in films such as Parineeta, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica and Kismat Konnection, among others.