Dharmendra To Jaya Bachchan: "Guddi, Will Always Be My Loving Doll"

Dharmendra's latest Instagram post is dedicated to his "loving doll," actress Jaya Bachchan. Their camaraderie dates back to 1971 when they first shared the screen in the film Guddi. Since then, the duo has collaborated on several projects, with their most recent being Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Sunday, the legendary actor shared a picture with the veteran actress, seemingly from the sets of their latest film. In the photo, the duo, dressed as their characters, strike a pose for the camera. Dharmendra is seated, while Jaya Bachchan stands behind him. The actress' hands are gently resting on Dharmedra's shoulders. In his caption, Dharmendra wrote, “Guddi, will always be my loving doll. She is a world class artist and she always talks high about me . ( From Guddi to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). (sic)” Reacting to the post, Dharmendra's kids, Bobby and Esha posted heart emojis.

In Guddi, Jaya Bachchan portrayed a schoolgirl who had a crush on Dharmendra, who played himself in the film. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the movie also featured Sumita Sanyal, Utpal Dutt, Samit Bhanja and A.K. Hangal in key roles. Guddi proved to be a turning point in Jaya Bachchan's career.

Last year, in an interview with News18, Dharmendra talked about working with his “Guddi” in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The veteran actor also praised his other co-stars, including Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, as well as producer-director Karan Johar, for their outstanding work. Dharmendra said, “Karan has made a fantastic film and he is such a good director. It was my first collaboration with him and I thoroughly enjoyed it. All the actors have performed really well. Ranveer [Singh] is terrific and Alia [Bhatt] is such a natural actor. Shabana [Azmi] is great in the film and so is Jaya [Bachchan] who I always refer to as my Guddi"

Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan have shared the screen in several iconic films, including Sholay, Samadhi, Chupke Chupke and Piya Ka Ghar, among others.