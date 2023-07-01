Workout, Breathe, Repeat: The Three Stages Of Becoming Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu in a still from the video. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Just super fit Mahesh Babu making us all look bad on a Saturday. The superstar shared a video of his intense workout routine in his latest Instagram entry and he captioned it, "My Saturday Sizzle Set! With my favourite skillmill finisher... 1 minute landmine press, 1 minute kettlebell swings and 1 minute skillmill run! How many sets can you do?" He accompanied the post with the hashtag #movementismedicine. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped flame emojis in the comments. Shilpa Shirodkar also dropped fire emojis in the comments. Deane Panday commented "amazing."

Fans flooded the comments section with remarks like "Indian Tom Cruise." There mere multiple comments related to John Wick as well. "John wick," wrote a user. Another one added, "Am I only seeing him as John wick?" That's why he reminds me of John Wick," wrote another. Another one added, "John Wick vibes."

See the post shared by Mahesh Babu here:

Mahesh Babu loves to share posts from his fitness diaries. In March, he posted this picture of himself and he captioned it "Arm day."

Mahesh Babu, son of late Telugu actor Krishna, started his career as a child artiste with 1989 film Poratam, featuring his father. He also starred in his father's films Sankharavam and Bazaar Rowdy among others. Mahesh Babu made his full-fledged silver screen debut with 1999 film Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta. He went on to feature films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, to name a few.

He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was directed by Parasuram. He will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram.