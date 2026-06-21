Worker Dies On <i>Love & War</i> Set, Film Body Demands Rs 50 Lakh Compensation From Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The death of a carpenter on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has prompted the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to seek compensation and educational support for the worker's family.

Carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav reportedly died after suffering an electric shock during the shooting of the film in the early hours of June 17. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Confirming the incident, FWICE President BN Tiwari said that while Bhansali has already provided Rs 40 lakh as compensation to the family, the federation is demanding that the amount be increased to Rs 50 lakh.

FWICE has also requested that the filmmaker bear the educational expenses of Chandradhari Singh Yadav's two children.

About Love & War

Love & War marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together. The film is said to centre on a complex love triangle between two officers, played by Ranbir and Vicky, and Alia Bhatt, who finds herself entangled in an emotional struggle between duty and desire.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 21, 2027.

This marks Ranbir's second collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after his debut film Saawariya.

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