<i>Love & War</i> Set Death: Bollywood Trade Union Seeks FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation

The death of a worker on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War has taken a new turn, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) disputing initial reports that the victim died from an electric shock and demanding a high-level investigation into the incident.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has sought the registration of an FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the production house, and all those found responsible for the death of carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav during the film's shoot on June 17 at Royal Pump Studio near Film City in Mumbai.

The development comes days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stated that Yadav died after suffering an electric shock on the set and sought enhanced compensation for his family.

However, speaking to NDTV, Gupta claimed that the worker died after a portion of the set structure or roof collapsed. He further alleged that a few other workers were injured in the incident. AICWA has questioned the lack of clarity surrounding the circumstances of the death and said in its letter that "complete and verified details regarding their condition and the exact circumstances of the event have not yet been clearly established".

Calling for a "thorough, impartial and high-level investigation", the association said the incident has raised serious concerns about workplace safety on film sets. "Had the required safety measures been strictly implemented and enforced, this tragic incident could possibly have been avoided," the letter stated.

Yadav, 42, is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. AICWA has demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family, employment or financial assistance for his widow, and long-term financial support for the upbringing and future security of his daughters.

The association has also urged the Maharashtra government to suspend shooting activities at the location until a comprehensive safety audit is conducted and all mandatory safety norms are certified by the competent authorities.

While speaking to NDTV, Gupta also referred to previous accidents allegedly linked to Bhansali's productions. He claimed that worker fatalities were reported during the making of Devdas and Padmaavat, raising questions about safety compliance on large-scale film sets.

The association further alleged that film workers are often made to work in unsafe environments and that inadequate safety supervision increases the risk of workplace accidents.

Apart from seeking a high-level inquiry, AICWA has called for mandatory safety audits across film sets in Maharashtra and stricter enforcement of workplace safety regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release in January 2027.

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