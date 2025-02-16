Women's Premiere League 2025: Ayushmaan Khurrana Sings <i>Maa Tujhe Salaam</i> At Opening Night

That Ayushmann Khurrana is multi-talented has been established long ago. The actor who has dabbled in multiple film genres, is also a gifted singer and songwriter.

He performed at the opening night of the Women's Premier League 2025 in Vadodara, last night.

The audience cheered for him loudly as he entertained them with his electrifying performance. He also dedicated the patriotic song Maa Tujhe Salaam to the spirit of India and women's power.

Ayushmann held the Indian flag close to his heart, as he took a lap around the cricket stadium. The AR Rahman song instilled an infectious spirit of patriotism amongst the audience.

While performing, Ayushmann mentioned, "This is for all the women and mothers of our country. WPL is not just a moment, it's a movement. It gives a platform to players not just from our country, but across the world and thanks to BCCI for taking this forward. Now the youngsters have great new role models who are women and talent is not just about a particular gender, it's beyond that."

Other memorable songs from his performance, were his chartbusters—Pani Da Rang and Saadi Galli Aaja along with his big dance number—Jehda Nasha.

His Punjabi bhangra moves combined with his soulful voice got the stadium vibing at the grand opening of Women's Premiere League 2025.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana's last film was Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday in 2023. He has an impressive lineup to look forward to with Border 2, Thama, and a family drama with Sooraj Barjatya.