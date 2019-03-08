Women's Day 2019: Prateik Babbar's Post Comes With A Quote By Smita Patil

A throwback picture of late actress Smita Patil. (Image courtesy: _prat)

Highlights Prateik is the son of late actress Smita Patil and actor Raj Babbar Prateik also shared a special post for his wife Sanya Sagar He also posted a wish for his grandmother

Prateik Babbar's contribution to Women's Day posts is multi-faceted and how. On the special occasion, the actor shared several posts thanking all the special women in his life but the one that won our heart the most is the one featuring his late mother and actress Smita Patil. Prateik, who lost his mother just a few weeks after she gave she gave birth to him, shared a throwback picture of the National Award-winning actress and accompanied the picture along with a quote by the Mirch Masala actress. "Happy women's day - Patience... In turn... Required trust.. A trust that good things would happen at their own natural pace," read the caption on Prateik's post.

Take a look at Prateik Babbar's post here:

Smita Patil was one of the most celebrated actresses in the Eighties. She is remembered for her films like Bhumika, Chakra, Namak Halaal, Bazaar and Arth among others. She was married to actor Raj Babbar.

In a separate post, Prateik wished his wife Sanya Sagar. He shared a loved-up picture of himself along with Sanya and he captioned it: "To my brand new warrior queen... Happy women's day to this absolute fire I happen to call my wife." He signed off the note saying: "I love you wifey boss!"

Check out the post here:

That's not it, Prateik also shared another post for his grandmother and her "warrior daughters." Prateik shared multiple throwback pictures and wrote: "I am.....because they are.. grandmama boss and her warrior daughters. Happy women's day to my queen."

Prateik Babbar was last seen in the web-series Four More Shots Please!. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He has been a part if films like Dhobi Ghaat, Aarakshan and Mulk among others.