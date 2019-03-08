Women's Day 2019: Kartik Aaryan's 'Mummy Strongest' Post Has A Baahubali Twist

Kartik Aaryan shared this on Women's Day (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Highlights Kartik Aaryan dedicated his Women's Day post to her mother "To the strongest person I know," he wrote Kartik Aaryan added a Baahubali twist to his post

Kartik Aaryan's Women's Day post is special. You'll know why. The 28-year-old actor dedicated a heart-felt post to his mother but not without adding an ROFL element to it. Kartik Aaryan recreated the iconic scene from Baahubali, in which Shivagami introduces newborn Mahendra Baahubali to the kingdom of Mahishmati from the palace, with images of himself and his mother. The hilarious editing appears to have been done in order to match the caption, in which Kartik wrote: "To the strongest person I know, who not surprisingly is a woman. Happy Women's Day, Mummy. Happy Women's day to all you strong women out there," and added "Jai Maheshmati" and "Baahubali" with hashtags.

Here's Kartik Aaryan's Women's Day post with a Baahubali twist:

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram posts featuring his mother are adorable!

Considering the fact that Kartik Aaryan is just the perfect combination of adorable and funny, it's no surprise that he's the latest heartthrob on the block. If you think the Women's Day post was funny, you need to see what he shared on Valentine's Day. Kartik Aaryan, who is admittedly single but officially can't-tell-for-sure, Instagrammed a photo of himself with a toy skeleton and wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day from me and my date. Sonu, Gogo Rajjo play karne ke baad who else would go on a date with me." The Internet promptly suggested that he go out with Sara Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan co-stars with Kriti Sanon in recent release Luka Chuppi. He also has Pati Patni Aur Who in the line-up and film with Imtiaz Ali, reportedly co-starring Sara Ali Khan.