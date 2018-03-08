Women's Day 2018: Gautam Rode's Sweet Tribute To Wife Pankhuri, Mother

Television star Gautam Rode celebrated International Women's Day, with an Instagram post dedicated to wife Pankhuri Awasthy and his mother. Gautam posted a selfie with his mom and wife and captioned it: "Here's to the women who keep me going in life, who inspire unknowingly, who give unconditionally and who love selflessly. A very Happy Women's Day to these two and to all the women around the globe!" Instagram was smitten by the lovely picture of the newlyweds (Gautam and Pankhuri) with his mother. "All three of you are too cute" and "God bless, these beautiful women," were two of the many comments posted on Gautam's Instagram post. Gautam Rode got married to Pankhuri Awasthy on February 5, this year.
Highlights
- "Here's to the women who keep me going in life," wrote Gautum Rode
- Gautam and Pankhuri celebrated their first month anniversary on Monday
- Their wedding festivities took place in Alwar
On Monday, Gautam and Pankhuri celebrated their first month anniversary. The couple posted sweet messages on their social media accounts. Gautam shared a memory from their wedding day on Instagram and wrote, "Completed our one month together. Journey of a lifetime," while Pankhuri posted a couple of throwback pictures of them and wrote, "It's all the same and yet so different every day, every month with you! A wish that we stay stronger together as these months pass us by Love! #amonthold #anewmonth."
Gautam and Pankhuri's wedding festivities took place at Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar (Rajasthan). The wedding was preceded by a mehendi ceremony, haldi function and an official ring ceremony. For the wedding, Gautam picked a cream-coloured sherwani, while Pankhuri wore a red and golden lehenga with gold jewellery.
