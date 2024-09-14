Esha Deol Recounts Slapping A Man For Touching Her "Inappropriately"

Esha Deol recently opened up about a terrifying experience she had during the premiere of her film Dus in Pune in 2005. The actress revealed that despite being surrounded by guards, a man inappropriately touched her. In response, she immediately slapped him. Esha Deol said, "When I was entering, surrounded by many big and strong bouncers, a man from the crowd touched me inappropriately. Something happened to me in that moment, and my instant reaction was to hold the man's hand, pull him out from the crowd, and slap him," during her appearance on Hauterfly's podcast The Male Feminist.

Esha Deol added, "I'm not a hot-tempered person, but if someone does something beyond my tolerance level, I react. In such situations, women should definitely speak up. Just because men are physically stronger, it doesn't mean they can take advantage of us. I believe that women are emotionally stronger, and we shouldn't tolerate this kind of behaviour."

In the same interview, Esha Deol also talked about “red flags” in a relationship. She said, "When you're not vibrating on the same frequency as the other, there's no way that you can click with the person. You should rather attract or be attracted to a person who is on the same vibrational level as you.” She also listed having a "roving eye" as a red flag.

Speaking about green flags, Esha Deol expressed, "I think friendship is the key to having a good relationship with anyone. You're not obligated to please the other person, you're not obligated to do things to make the other person happy. A green flag is also being with someone you can spend time with without doing anything. I really value my personal space, my dream world, my la la land. I like my own company. I can entertain myself all day long. To people like us, that space should be given.”

Esha Deol's statement came a few months after she announced separation from her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani. The actress married Bharat in 2012. The couple shares two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.