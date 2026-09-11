'Women Are Natural Multitaskers': Preity Zinta On Balancing Career And Motherhood

Actor, businesswoman Preity Zinta has weighed in on the debate of balancing career and motherhood during a recent interview. Crediting women as 'natural' multitaskers, Preity Zinta has said she has resources to help her.

"Women are natural multitaskers. If you look at your mom or my mom, she might not have a job but her job is to look after my dad, three children, the household, so many things. So, women are natural multitaskers. Now women have become super women because there are a lot of women who are working and then they come home and they're still taking care of the kids," she told news agency IANS.

"I am very lucky and fortunate and I'm very grateful to God that I have a lot more means so I can have help. I couldn't have come here if I didn't have help," she added.

She has said that support can't replace her duties as a mother.

"Of course, no one can substitute for the mother but my mom is there, we have other people. So yes, it's not easy but then if you want different things in life then you have to put everything aside and see different things at different times. So obviously it's not easy but it's not that tough also when you have the means," she added.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actor also praised women who manage work and family responsibilities without the same resources, saying their efforts deserve appreciation. "There are a lot of women who don't have the means and they are doing it. So when I look at those situations I say hats off to them and I'm very grateful to God that I do have those choices," she said.

Preity Zinta is based in Los Angeles, California, where she lives with her American husband, Gene Goodenough, and their twins, Jai and Gia.

After an eight-year hiatus, she made her return to the silver screen with the period drama Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Starring Sunny Deol, the film was released in theatres on August 14, 2026.