With Anushka Sharma By His Side, Here's How Virat Kohli Celebrated His Birthday

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma was all smiles at Virat Kohli's 32nd birthday celebrations in Dubai. Videos and pictures from the cricketer's birthday celebrations are spreading like wild fire on social media. Anushka Sharma, who is in Dubai along with her husband Virat Kohli for the current season of IPL (Indian Premier League), can be seen smiling with all her heart as Virat Kohli cuts his birthday cake in the now viral video, which has been shared by several fan clubs dedicated to the star couple. Anushka looked pretty as ever in a pastel dress and with that pregnancy glow. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen embracing in the video.

The actress and Virat Kohli announced the big news of their pregnancy on social media, in August this year. Posting a picture of themselves, the couple wrote: "And then we were three. Arriving January 2021." Members of the film as well as the cricket fraternity congratulated the couple on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017 after dating for several years. The couple later hosted grand wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which saw the convergence of several Bollywood and cricket stars.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma's last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. Earlier this year, she also produced Amazon Prime Video's web-series Paatal Lok. In terms of films, the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was Anushka Sharma's last project.