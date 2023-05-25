'Will Never Meet Someone Like You,' Tahira Kashyap Writes In Eulogy For Father-In-Law

A still from Tahira Kashyap's video. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap shared an extensive eulogy for her late father-in-law P Khurrana, on Thursday. Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, lost her father-in-law last week. She curated a set of throwback pictures to remember P Khurrana and she wrote in her caption, "Papa. A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn't leave. The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that."

She added, "There have been many firsts. But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven't met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we'll miss you papa."

Read Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Ayushmann Khurrana, in his tribute to his late father, wrote, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare (Take care of mother and always be with her. To become like father one has to go far away from one's father. For the first time I feel that my father is very far and very near to me). Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai."

Aparshakti Khurana remembered his late father with this post."Khul ke haso, khul ke jiyo, khul ke mehnat karo.That's what you always taught me, and I promise you, papa, that's what I will try to live by as a manual to live a fulfilling life like yours. Today when I look back, I realize some of the best memories of my life are the ones with you- some are captured in this video and countless more treasured in my heart, will cherish them and you each day of my life. Jai Jai Papa," he wrote.

Actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti's dad P Khurrana died last week. "It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement from the family read.