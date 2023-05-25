Ayushmann Khurrana's Tribute To Late Father. It's OK To Cry

Ayushmann posted this image. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana, who lost his father and astrologer P Khurana last week, shared a eulogy on social media on Thursday. He posted pictures of himself along with his mother and brother Aparshakti from his father's prayer meet. Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the post, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare (Take care of mother and always be with her. To become like father one has to go far away from one's father. For the first time I feel that my father is very far and very near to me). Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai."

Read Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

In the comments section, actor Arjun Kapoor, wrote, "His aura was strong and calm... always loved interacting with him... strength with you all." Mouni Roy dropped folded hand emojis in the comments. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Love and strength to you and your family." Filmmaker Vasan Bala and casting director Mukesh Chhabra dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Ayushmann Khurrana's filmmaker and author wife Tahira Kashyap also posted a video for her late father-in-law and she wrote in a heartfelt caption, "Papa, a relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn't leave. The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that. There have been many firsts. But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven't met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we'll miss you papa."

The news of P Khurana's death was shared by Aparshakti's team last week. "It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.