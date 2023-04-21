Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Wish For Daughter Varushka Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Tahira Kashyap with daughter. (courtesy: tahirakashyap )

It's a special day for Tahira Kashyap. Her daughter Varushka turns a year older today. To mark the day in an exceptional way on social media, Tahira shared some unseen pictures of herself and her little munchkin from their family album. That wasn't all. She also accompanied the photos with a heartwarming caption, sharing why her daughter is her “hope” and the reason why she wants to “work harder towards writing more stories that can help shift the perspective.” The first photo shows Tahira and Varushka gazing into each other's eyes adorably, followed by a picture of the mother-daughter duo having a fun time together. Some snaps feature the birthday girl giggling while others show her giving cute poses with her mom for the camera.

“You and me- it's a love story,” wrote Tahira Kashyap in the caption. She added: “Happy birthday my baby stalker and lover! You make me want to work harder towards writing more stories that can help shift the perspective. You are the reason why at times after giving up I pick myself again to give it another try. You are hope and you are reason. There is no-one like you, you squishy nutcracker, feisty, goofy, baby feminist! I love you and we are meant to be (red heart icons).”

Tahira Kashyap's post received a whole lot of love from her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and other celebs. While Ayushmann dropped a red heart emoji, actress Shama Sikander commented: “Happy birthday to my cutie.” Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia and Nisha Rawal also expressed their love with red heart icons.

See Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Tahira Kashyap rarely shares pictures and videos of her daughter and son Virajveer on Instagram but whenever she does, she lights up the photo-sharing platform. Like the time when she gave her fans a glimpse of her “mommy duties.”

Ayushmann Khurrana married Tahira Kashyap in November 2008. A couple of years later, in January 2012, they welcomed their son, Virajveer. Daughter Varushka was born in 2014.