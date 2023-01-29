For Tahira Kashyap, 'Life Is To Give And Give With Cheer,' Shares 'No Filter' Pics

Tahira Kashyap shared this picture. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

When Tahira Kashyap shares a social media post, you cannot help but stop and admire it. A case in point is her latest Instagram upload. The filmmaker-author is seen dressed in a gown and posing on a yacht. She opted for gold jewellery and a pair of sunglasses to complete her glamorous look. Tahira is having a fun time posing for the images. Sharing the photos, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “A great person once said 'life is to give and give with cheer' #joy #gratitude #life #nofilter,” with a heart emoji. Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.

On her birthday, Tahira Kashyap received a special message from her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He shared a sun-kissed picture of the birthday girl sleeping. The image was clicked at a roadside highway dhaba, the actor revealed. Sharing the post, Ayushmann wrote, “Birthday ka matlab hota hai ki manji daal ke highway ke dhaba pe so jao [Birthday means sleeping on a charpai at a roadside highway dhaba].



Tahira Kashyap recently also shared a nostalgic picture from her pregnancy diaries on her son Virajveer's birthday. The picture of Tahira and Ayushmann was taken on the terrace of their home, in casual clothing. The note attached to the picture expresses how that moment has been a representation of simplicity in their lives and how their son reminds them to live in the moment.

She wrote: “It was a simple day at your father's Ayushmann Khurrana's terrace. We were in our home clothes and our friend @vineetmodi clicked us. No fuss, no lights, no make up, no team, just us enjoying the moment with you being in my tummy. That moment on I feel simplicity has been a part of our lives and I feel now yours too. I pray and wish your passion towards life and music always keeps you grounded and humble. We are blessed to have you because it is you who at times reminds us to live in the moment. Happy birthday, my winter baby."





Married since 2008, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have two children, Virajveer and Varushka.