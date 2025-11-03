Will G.One Aka Shah Rukh Khan Return With <i>Ra.One's</i> Sequel? Actor Responds

Shah Rukh Khan spent an eventful 60th birthday with fans in Mumbai on November 2. Though the superstar skipped his annual ritual of meeting fans from the Mannat balcony, he attended a closed-door fan event later in the evening. During the interaction, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the 2011-release Ra.One, which he thinks was ahead of its time.

Speaking about the film co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Because it was a new kind of film, and it was very close to my heart. Anubhav (the director) worked really hard to make it. So I was expecting it to start a new trend. Because I always feel that if I make a film - since my position is so good, and I've really been gifted by God to be in this position - then I should make things that inspire others to make such films too. Because it's very important for our country."

Shah Rukh Khan admitted that he had expectations from the film which it couldn't meet at that time: "I thought that when I make Ra.One, everyone would say, 'It's a superhero film!' Not just a superhero one, but it was also about visual effects. Studios would come here, a lot of things would change. So yes, it didn't quite live up to those expectations. But as a film, it did very well. I think people loved it even then."

"And maybe there were things - like PlayStation, video games, or iPads - that people weren't so familiar with back then. Now we know much more about all that. Everyone has a smartphone now. Back then, it wasn't like that. Today, it would probably be more acceptable," Shah Rukh Khan said that the film could have done better in today's technology-driven world.

Will G.One return to the screen? Shah Rukh Khan kept the buzz alive.

"So yes, if Anubhav ever decides to... because he's the one who made it, and I think only he can make it again. We worked really hard on it. And God willing, if the time ever feels right, we might do it again. It's easier now anyway," he said.

Ra.One was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role and Arjun Rampal as the titular antagonist, with Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Verma, Shahana Goswami, Tom Wu, Dalip Tahil, and Satish Shah in supporting roles.