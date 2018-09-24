Why Sunny Leone Is Trending In Connection With Game Of Thrones

Sunny Leone in Mumbai

Highlights Sunny revealed she received an invitation to join GoT She later realised it was fake GoT final season is expected to air next year

If you have spotted Sunny Leone and Game Of Thrones trending on the Internet today and are wondering what the truth about her "role" in the show is, we got you covered. Sunny started trending in connection with the award winning show after a report in Free Press Journal quoted her as saying in an interview that she received a fake invitation to join the cast of Game Of Thrones. "I got this message one day. This guy's like, 'I know it's really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones' and I was like Oh my god, no way!" Free Press Journal quoted her as saying in an interview.

However, the invitation was later discovered to be spam, Sunny said in the interview: "And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then... It was fake."

Sunny Leone, who had a successful career in the adult film industry, forayed into Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012. In Bollywood, Sunny is best known for featuring in special dance numbers in films such as Baadshaho, Raees, Bhoomi, Noor and others. She currently features in Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, which is her biopic made as a web-series.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones won the Best Drama Series trophy at the recently held Emmy Awards. After season 7 of the show concluded last year, the season finale of Game Of Thrones is expected to air next year 2019 but no confirmed release date has been announced yet. The last season concluded on the cliffhanging moment of the Night King resurrecting one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons as part of his army. The kingdoms beyond The Wall are no longer safe with the army of White Walkers marching towards King's Landing.