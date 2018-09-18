Sunny Leone Unveils Wax Statue In Madame Tussauds Delhi. See Pics

Sunny Leone with her wax figurine (Courtesy sunnyleone_)

Big fan of Sunny Leone and a selfie is what you crave for? All you have to do is take a trip to Madame Tussauds Delhi. Actress Sunny Leone unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi on Tuesday and her husband Daniel Weber also accompanied her to the event. Sunny told news agency IANS that she is in "awe" after seeing her wax statue. "I am very happy and completely in awe of my statue. So many people have worked for a long time to get my wax figure in correct shape. I really appreciate the hardwork. It is an amazing feeling. I am glad to be chosen for this incredible honour," IANS quoted the actress as saying.

Sunny shared a video on Instagram, where you can see a bunch of Madame Tussauds experts taking specific measurements and photographs for the figurine. She captioned the video: "Before I share all the photos from today, here is the making of my Madame Tussauds Delhi figure!"

Sunny also shared a photo with the wax statue on her Instagram stories.





Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber is clearly very "proud" of his wife's achievements, wrote down a heartfelt note for the actress. "There are no words to express how happy and proud I am of Sunny Leone!You are now forever at Madame Tussauds! We have overcome every roadblock the world try to put in front of us !!! You are a true icon! Forever," Daniel wrote.

Madame Tussauds Delhi already has wax statues of Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhubala and Deepika Padukone among others.

Sunny Leone started her career as an adult movie star. Reality show Bigg Boss paved a path for her in the Hindi film industry. Jism 2, Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela are some of the films on her resume. Her life was recently adapted for a web series, titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.