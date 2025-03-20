Why Shweta Tiwari Wanted To Have A Son After Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari are one of the most loved mother-daughter duos in the entertainment industry. Mostly because of the easy camaraderie they share, and have often said that they are like best friends.

In conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Shweta Tiwari however revealed, that she wanted a son after Palak. The reason was Palak's expensive taste in buying makeup which Shweta could not afford.

Shweta said, "On her 16th birthday, she went out and shopped for makeup worth Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand, such expensive products. Each eye shadow was for Rs 7k to Rs 8k. I can't afford so much. I cannot have another daughter."

To this, Palak's response was, "To be fair, I researched."

Palak also made another hilarious revelation in the same interview, where she revealed that she often addressed Shweta as 'Didi', because of how close to their ages they looked.

Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation after her big hit song Bijlee Bijlee, along with Harrdy Sandhu. She made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Palak has also been rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Palak enjoys a massive social media presence and her bubbly nature has gotten her quite the fan-following.

Shweta Tiwari has been a popular household name throughout her career in the television industry. Her role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's 2001 show Kasautii Zindagi Kay was widely popular.