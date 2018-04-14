Why Shah Rukh Khan Is Not In Jiya Jale's Waterfall Sequence, Farah Khan Reveals

20 years after Dil Se released, Farah Khan, who choreographed the song Jiya Jale, has something interesting to say about the song. Certain sequences in the song only features Preity Zinta while Dil Se's lead star Shah Rukh Khan joins her for the rest. But now, in a recent interview, Farah reveals there remains one particular sequence in which they did not have a choice but to exclude Shah Rukh, reports mid-day. Why? Because he just did not turn up for the shoot! Farah Khan, who is known for zeroing in unconventional locales for her songs, said during the interview: "When we were shooting in Kerala for Jiya Jale, I told Shah Rukh that we are doing a sequence at the waterfall and I am going to make you wear a white dhoti and make you come out of the water," reported mid-day.
Highlights
- Dil Se released in 1998
- Farah said Shah Rukh Khan did not turn up on sets of Jiya Jale
- "He said he lost his way," said Farah
Farah said it was just a joke but Shah Rukh clearly took it very, very seriously: Of course, I was joking with him; but that's the first time in 25 years that he didn't land up for a shoot. He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala."
ICYMI all these years, it's just Preity who can be seen dancing in the waterfall sequence of the song. "If you go back and see the song, Preity Zinta is alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shah Rukh did not turn up," Farah added, reported mid-day.
Watch the song Jiya Jale here:
CommentsWe also recently had a Dil Se deja vu when Preity Zinta dug up this blast from the past from the film's sets. Released in 1998, Mani Ratnam's Dil Se marked Preity Zinta's acting debut. While hers was more of a supporting role, Manisha Koirala was cast to play a significant part in the film.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the shoots of Zero while Farah Khan can be spotted on the sets of Veere Di Wedding, where she's choreographing Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker for a song. Preity Zinta's much delayed Bhaiyyaji Superhitt will finally hit screens on September 14.