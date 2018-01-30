Why Rani Mukerji Cancelled Her Shoot On Karan Johar's India's Next Superstars

Rani Mukerji's Hichki promotion on India's Next Superstars did not go as planned. The 39-year-old actress had to cancel the shoot of the reality show hosted by her close friend Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty due to excruciating back pain, reports mid-day. A source told mid-day: "Rani has been in excruciating pain for the past three days. She came on the set and was getting ready to shoot. But she felt a surge of pain in the back. She couldn't move and had to be immediately attended to." Rani Mukerji is all set to make a comeback after three years in Hichki, which is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.
Highlights
- Rani had arrived for the shooting but couldn't film the episode
- Hichki is Rani Mukerji's second film in three years
- Hichki, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, releases on February 23
Rani Mukherji has so far promoted her film on Bigg Boss 11 and other events. In Hichki, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher struggling with Tourette syndrome. Rani Mukerji's character Naina is assigned a class of students from the lower income group enrolled in an "elite school." She takes up the challenge and from the trailer, it appears, that after a few hiccups she sails through pretty well. Hichki, produced by Maneesh Malhotra for Yash Raj Films, will open in theatres on February 23.