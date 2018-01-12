Hichki: Rani Mukerji Kick-Starts Promotions By Flying Kites Rani began the promotions of Hichki from Ahmedabad

34 Shares EMAIL PRINT Hichki: Rani Mukerji in Ahmedabad. New Delhi: Highlights Rani Mukerji begins the promotions of Hichki Rani flew kites in Ahmedabad Hichki hits the screens on February 23rd, 2018 Hichki from Ahmedabad. On Friday, Rani was spotted flying kites ahead of the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival (celebrated a day after the festival of Lohri). As per tradition, Rani went to the Sabarmati riverfront to experience kite flying and also flew some beautifully designed, bright kites. In the photos, Rani is all smiles and is flying the kites like a pro. It is also reported that Rani also interacted with several locals across the city, who came to witness and celebrate the colorful festival of Makar Sankranti (the festival marks the first day of sun's transit into the Makara). Rani was definitely in a joyful mood and also gave us festive vibes.







Of Hichki's promotions, a source close to Rani toldHichki on Makar Sankranti, which is a holy day. It is a day to pray and express thanks for success and prosperity. It couldn't have been a better day to start the promotions."



In Hichki, Rani plays the role of Naina Mathur, who has a chuk-chuk-chuk.



In a recent interview to news agency IANS, Rani revealed that she has faced hiccups (Hichkis) in her personal and professional life. Rani's film's tagline says: "What is life without a few hiccups" and the actress says she truly relates to the ideology. Rani said, "Yes, of course. I think hiccup is a normal process for any actor, for any person in their life. Sometimes you have a hiccup in your personal life and sometimes in your professional life."



Rani Mukerji is making Bollywood comeback after four years with Hichki, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on February 23rd, 2018.



(With inputs from IANS)



Rani Mukerji kick-starts the promotions of her upcoming filmfrom Ahmedabad. On Friday, Rani was spotted flying kites ahead of the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival (celebrated a day after the festival of Lohri). As per tradition, Rani went to the Sabarmati riverfront to experience kite flying and also flew some beautifully designed, bright kites. In the photos, Rani is all smiles and is flying the kites like a pro. It is also reported that Rani also interacted with several locals across the city, who came to witness and celebrate the colorful festival of Makar Sankranti (the festival marks the first day of sun's transit into the Makara). Rani was definitely in a joyful mood and also gave us festive vibes.Of's promotions, a source close to Rani told DNA : "Rani wants to start her promotions foron Makar Sankranti, which is a holy day. It is a day to pray and express thanks for success and prosperity. It couldn't have been a better day to start the promotions."In, Rani plays the role of Naina Mathur, who has a nervous system disorder called Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds and in Rani's case it'sIn a recent interview to news agency IANS, Rani revealed that she has faced hiccups (s) in her personal and professional life. Rani's film's tagline says: "What is life without a few hiccups" and the actress says she truly relates to the ideology. Rani said, "Yes, of course. I think hiccup is a normal process for any actor, for any person in their life. Sometimes you have a hiccup in your personal life and sometimes in your professional life." Rani Mukerji is making Bollywood comeback after four years with, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on February 23rd, 2018.(With inputs from IANS)