Hichki: Rani Mukerji Kick-Starts Promotions By Flying Kites

Rani Mukerji kick-starts the promotions of her upcoming film Hichki from Ahmedabad. On Friday, Rani was spotted flying kites ahead of the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival (celebrated a day after the festival of Lohri). As per tradition, Rani went to the Sabarmati riverfront to experience kite flying and also flew some beautifully designed, bright kites. In the photos, Rani is all smiles and is flying the kites like a pro. It is also reported that Rani also interacted with several locals across the city, who came to witness and celebrate the colorful festival of Makar Sankranti (the festival marks the first day of sun's transit into the Makara). Rani was definitely in a joyful mood and also gave us festive vibes.
Highlights
- Rani Mukerji begins the promotions of Hichki
- Rani flew kites in Ahmedabad
- Hichki hits the screens on February 23rd, 2018
Of Hichki's promotions, a source close to Rani told DNA: "Rani wants to start her promotions for Hichki on Makar Sankranti, which is a holy day. It is a day to pray and express thanks for success and prosperity. It couldn't have been a better day to start the promotions."
In Hichki, Rani plays the role of Naina Mathur, who has a nervous system disorder called Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds and in Rani's case it's chuk-chuk-chuk.
In a recent interview to news agency IANS, Rani revealed that she has faced hiccups (Hichkis) in her personal and professional life. Rani's film's tagline says: "What is life without a few hiccups" and the actress says she truly relates to the ideology. Rani said, "Yes, of course. I think hiccup is a normal process for any actor, for any person in their life. Sometimes you have a hiccup in your personal life and sometimes in your professional life."
Comments
(With inputs from IANS)