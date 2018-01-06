Rani Mukerji Advises Salman Khan To 'Skip Marriage And Become A Father'

Rani Mukerji has an advice for her friend and colleague, Salman Khan, which is ditch marriage, have babies, reports mid-day. Rani Mukerji, star of upcoming film Hichki was on the sets of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11 when she gave him the advised him to become a father. A source told mid-day: "Rani told Salman that he should avoid getting married, and simply become a father. She went on to add that Salman's kid could be a companion for her daughter, Adira." Rani Mukerji is married to Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra and they are parents to two-year-old Adira.
Rani Mukherji also said that Salman's baby will be "as good-looking as him." The source added: "When Salman questioned what would happen if the child resembled a not-so-good-looking mother, the duo simply burst out laughing," reports mid-day.
Bollywood has several examples of single parents - Sushmita Sen adopted two girls while Tusshar Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar became single fathers through IVF and surrogacy.
In Hichki, Rani Mukerji plays an aspiring teacher with Tourette syndrome. She is given an oddball section (lower income group students in an elite school) to teach and how she works with the group and overcomes her own shortcomings forms the film's plot. Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra for producer Maneesh Sharma (director of Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan). The film is presented by Yash Raj Film.
Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji have co-starred in films such as Baabul, Hello Brother, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Har Dil Jo Pyar karega. Salman Khan has also collaborated with YRF several times and their latest venture was Tiger Zinda Hai.