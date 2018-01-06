Rani Mukerji Advises Salman Khan To 'Skip Marriage And Become A Father' Rani Mukerji said that Salman Khan's children will be as good looking as the actor

Rani Mukerji has an advice for her friend and colleague, Salman Khan, which is ditch marriage, have babies, reports mid-day . Rani Mukerji, star of upcoming filmwas on the sets of Salman Khan-hostedwhen she gave him the advised him to become a father. A source told mid-day : "Rani told Salman that he should avoid getting married, and simply become a father. She went on to add that Salman's kid could be a companion for her daughter, Adira." Rani Mukerji is married to Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra and they are parents to two-year-old Adira.Rani Mukherji also said that Salman's baby will be "as good-looking as him." The source added: "When Salman questioned what would happen if the child resembled a not-so-good-looking mother, the duo simply burst out laughing," reports mid-day Bollywood has several examples of single parents - Sushmita Sen adopted two girls while Tusshar Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar became single fathers through IVF and surrogacy.In Rani Mukerji plays an aspiring teacher with Tourette syndrome . She is given an oddball section (lower income group students in an elite school) to teach and how she works with the group and overcomes her own shortcomings forms the film's plot.is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra for producer Maneesh Sharma (director ofand). The film is presented by Yash Raj Film.Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji have co-starred in films such asand. Salman Khan has also collaborated with YRF several times and their latest venture was Tiger Zinda Hai