Why Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Changed Wedding Destination From Abroad To Goa: Report

Rakul and Jackky in a throwback picture. (courtesy: JackkyBhagnani)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are reportedly to get married on February 22 in Goa, initially planned to host the wedding in an overseas location. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rakul and Jackky have changed their wedding venue to Goa as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for influential families to host grand festivities in the country itself. Pinkvilla quoted a source stating, "Rakul and Jackky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India."

The source added that the decision was taken in mid-December which demanded a complete reset, involving the destination, and accommodations. Despite the substantial alterations, the couple accepted the overhaul, propelled by their love for the nation and desire to contribute to its growing economy.

Earlier, Hindustan Times quoted a source that confirmed their February wedding. "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate." The source further added, "They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private." In fact, they are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. "Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break," said the source.

After making her relationship public with Jackky in 2021, Rakul told Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34. Jackky Bhagnani acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, Mitron, to name a few. He produced films like Bell Bottom, Cuttputlli,Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, to name a few.