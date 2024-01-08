At Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding, A No Phone Policy For Guests: Report

"They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy," said the source

At Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding, A No Phone Policy For Guests: Report

Image was shared on Instagram.(courtesy: rakulpreetsingh)

New Delhi:

After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 22, 2024. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding will be a two-day affair in Goa. The details were confirmed by a source close to the couple. Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said, "The wedding will mostly be a two-day affair in Goa. The intention is to keep it intimate but also not miss out on making memories with family and friends. That's why close friends from both the industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members.”

Also Read

.