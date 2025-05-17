Why Nick Jonas Believes Priyanka Chopra Is An Incredible Mother To Their Daughter Malti

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas married on December 1, 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy on January 15, 2022. Nick praised Priyanka's compassion, calling her an incredible mother.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018. They welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy, on January 15, 2022.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often treat fans with adorable pictures from their personal lives. Their daughter Malti Marie makes quite a few appearances in their social media pictures.

Recently, in a conversation with Access Hollywood at the Drama League Awards, Nick Jonas spoke about what makes Priyanka Chopra an incredible mother.

He said, "She's got so much compassion and empathy and all the things that make her just a wonderful person, make her an absolutely incredible mother and I'm grateful to be on this journey with her."

Nick also spoke about how his brother Joe Jonas gave him the idea of planning a lovely picnic in the park with Priyanka and Malti, on Mother's Day.

Nick said, "I have a brother who got all the coolest experiences and Instagram accounts to follow and messages to get those experiences to happen. So, Joe basically was like, 'This thing is amazing you should do it', and so we did it and it was great."

Nick had shared a carousel of pictures on Mother's Day with Priyanka and Malti, and captioned it, "Mother's Day in the park with my (red heart emoji)."

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to star in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. She also has Citadel Season 2, Heads of State, and The Bluff to look forward to.

Priyanka and Nick were seen at this year's Met Gala, strutting in and impressing the fashion critics with their ensembles.



